FTX's European arm considers expanding into U.K. - CoinDesk
Mar. 29, 2022 12:19 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- FTX Europe, the newly formed unit of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is exploring an expansion into the U.K. as part of the company's efforts to grow its global footprint, CoinDesk reported Tuesday.
- "We are looking into the U.K. and thinking about expanding into the U.K. and we are just starting discussions with the FCA," Patrick Gruhn, head of FTX Europe, told CoinDesk.
- Note that the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority is requiring digital assets firms to be fully registered with the regulator by March 31, CoinDesk noted. Over 100 firms have registered so far, though just 33 have been fully approved.
- Earlier in March, FTX formed a new unit in Australia.