Coherus BioSciences (CHRS +7.4%), a biotech focused on biosimilars and immuno-oncology products, is trading higher on Tuesday after indicating its long-term prospects with plans to launch as many as four new products through mid-2023.

The upcoming products include a Lucentis biosimilar called CIMERLITM, which is currently under regulatory review in the U.S. with a target action date in August. The plans are also underway to launch the PD-1 inhibitor, toripalimab, in the U.S. for advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

The company projects its R&D and SG&A expenses to reach $415M – $450M in 2022 and attributes the increase to upcoming launches of toripalimab and CIMERLITM, as well as manufacturing and development costs related to two other products, UDENYCA and YUSIMRY.

With new trials planned for HS-006, CHS-1000, and CHS-3318, the R&D expenses are expected to increase from 2024 through 2026. The full 2026 operating expenses are projected to increase 15 – 25% from 2022 levels.

Subject to the launch of all four new products, Coherus (NASDAQ:CHRS) expects its net sales to reach $1.2B – $2.2B in 2026, compared to the current Wall Street forecast of ~$1.2B in revenue.