Scynexis stock fall 16% amid Q4 results
Mar. 29, 2022 12:27 PM ETSCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Scynexis (SCYX -14.9%) stock declined following its Q4 results.
- Brexafemme, which was launched in August 2021, generated net revenue of ~$0.6M in Q4 2021.
- Research and development expenses decreased to $7.69M, compared to $10.16M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 net loss narrowed to -$29.24M, compared to net loss of -$42.71M in Q4 2020.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $104.5M, compared to $93M as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Outlook:
- Scynexis President and CEO said, “The coming year promises to be even more exciting as we continue our momentum by enlarging the prescriber base, expanding payer coverage, and growing BREXAFEMME revenues. Additionally, we plan to file a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) in recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (rVVC), and we anticipate receiving approval for this label expansion by the end of 2022.”