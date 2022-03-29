ThermoGenesis stock down 16% on FY revenue miss
Mar. 29, 2022
- ThermoGenesis (THMO -15.9%) reported lower-than-expected 2021 revenue, hurt by fall in sales of CAR-TXpress platform.
- The company's FY revenue fell ~5% to $9.29M, missing estimates by $0.96M.
- Selling, general and administrative costs for the year rose 10% to $8.5M due to stock compensation expense and consulting expenses.
- The company reported a comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.4M, or $0.96 per share, compared to a comprehensive net loss of $16.3M, or $2.60 per share, a year earlier.
- The company said it had cash and cash equivalents totaling $7.3M, as of Dec. 31.
