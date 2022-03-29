Sangamo begins dosing in trial of TX200 for preventing kidney transplant rejection
Mar. 29, 2022 2:08 PM ETSangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)By: SA News Team
- Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO +8.8%) dosed the first patient in a phase 1/2 trial evaluating its CAR-Treg cell therapy TX200 to prevent immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation from a living donor.
- The main goal of the study, called STEADFAST, is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of TX200.
- Sangamo expects to dose a second patient in the study in the middle of 2022. The trial is currently recruiting people in Belgium, The Netherlands, and U.K.
- The company said that TX200 was designed with the potential to prevent kidney rejection by reducing local inflammation and promoting immunological tolerance to the graft.
- The genomic medicine-focused company noted that ~21%-26% of transplanted kidneys are estimated to be HLA-A2 mismatched.