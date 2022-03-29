Sangamo begins dosing in trial of TX200 for preventing kidney transplant rejection

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO +8.8%) dosed the first patient in a phase 1/2 trial evaluating its CAR-Treg cell therapy TX200 to prevent immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation from a living donor.
  • The main goal of the study, called STEADFAST, is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of TX200.
  • Sangamo expects to dose a second patient in the study in the middle of 2022. The trial is currently recruiting people in Belgium, The Netherlands, and U.K.
  • The company said that TX200 was designed with the potential to prevent kidney rejection by reducing local inflammation and promoting immunological tolerance to the graft.
  • The genomic medicine-focused company noted that ~21%-26% of transplanted kidneys are estimated to be HLA-A2 mismatched.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.