Ford's Executive Chair buys shares worth ~$4.5M
Mar. 29, 2022 12:33 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Ford (F +5.8%) shares up on disclosing that its Executive Chair Ford William Clay Jr. has purchased 267,697 shares worth ~$4.5M.
- As per SEC filing, shares were purchased at $16.81.
- A quick look at the company's ownership structure:
- Read the recent analysis on stock by SA contributor Keith Williams who has a hold rating on the stock: Pros And Cons Of Investing In Ford Stock
- Wall Street Analysts stands with a buy rating and SA quant indicates strong buy rating on the stock.