Ford's Executive Chair buys shares worth ~$4.5M

Mar. 29, 2022 12:33 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor11 Comments

Ford

fredrocko/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Ford (F +5.8%) shares up on disclosing that its Executive Chair Ford William Clay Jr. has purchased 267,697 shares worth ~$4.5M.
  • As per SEC filing, shares were purchased at $16.81.
  • A quick look at the company's ownership structure:
  • Read the recent analysis on stock by SA contributor Keith Williams who has a hold rating on the stock: Pros And Cons Of Investing In Ford Stock
  • Wall Street Analysts stands with a buy rating and SA quant indicates strong buy rating on the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.