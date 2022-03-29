Comstock Mining stock slips on annual losses
Mar. 29, 2022 12:34 PM ETComstock Mining Inc. (LODE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Comstock Mining (LODE -7.1%) shares have slipped after the gold ore mining company reported a net loss for full-year 2021.
- The firm incurred losses of $24.58M, or -$0.49 per share, vs. prior year's net income of $14.93M, or $0.49 per share. The results in each year were driven by non-routine transactions, including goodwill impairments, changes in fair values of derivatives, and gains on sales of non-strategic assets.
- Operating loss was $6.41M as compared to an operating loss of $5.47M for 2020, primarily resulting from increased administrative expense from acquisitions, increased personnel, and higher research and development costs.
- The firm ended the year with cash and equivalents of $5.91M and debt of $4.48M.