Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP +2.6%) surges to an eight-month high after Stifel upgrades units to Buy from Hold with a $9.50 price target, which notes the current high demand for floating liquefied natural gas storage and regasification units given European policy to wean itself from Russian gas.

PNG LNG is attempting to cancel the PGN FSRU Lampung contract, which caused Höegh to slash its quarterly distribution from $0.44 to $0.01, and Stifel analyst Ben Nolan says "the savings from the distribution cut should more than make up for for the lost charter revenue should the contract be renegotiated or canceled."

Nolan believes "there has never been a time" that floating LNG storage and regasification units have been more valuable, which normally would not affect Höegh since its five vessels are on long term contracts.

"However, currently, there is a dispute over the FSRU Lampung as PGN clearly doesn't want it," Nolan writes. "In this environment, what used to be a worst case scenario for the vessel contract to be canceled, is actually now a best case scenario and the previous best case scenario is now the base case."

Seeking Alpha contributor The Fortune Teller is wary of investing in Höegh, since operating a small fleet of only five FSRUs "makes every vessel/lease crucial for the entire business, putting it at a higher risk."