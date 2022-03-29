TuSimple lands 350 unit reservation from Loadsmith
Mar. 29, 2022 12:47 PM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- TuSimple (TSP +8.2%) broke higher on Tuesday after the company announced a new partnership with logistic services player Loadsmith.
- The deal is expected help bridge the gap between shippers and carriers in adopting and integrating TuSimple's SAE L4 autonomous technology into their operations.
- The agreement includes an initial reservation of 350 units of purpose-built SAE Level 4 autonomous trucks for operation on TuSimple's autonomous freight network in 2024.
- Loadsmith is a called ideal partner to help TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) scale its autonomous trucking technology.
- TuSimple (TSP) CEO Xiaodi Hou: "This new partnership further validates the appetite for SAE L4 technologies alongside the TuSimple autonomous freight network fostering the expedited commercialization of safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation of freight throughout the United States."
- Even after the share price pop, TuSimple (TSP) still trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.