BioNTech Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Mar. 29, 2022 12:51 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.02 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.26B
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
  • Over the last 2 years, the company has beaten EPS estimates 62.5 % of the times, and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the times.
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized a second booster shot of Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for those aged 50 years and older.
  • The compony shares have risen ~80% in the last 12 months.
  • Shares (BNTX +3.8%)
