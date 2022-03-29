AerCap Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 29, 2022 12:54 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- AerCap (AER) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (+631.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+22.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AER has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.