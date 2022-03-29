MSC Industrial Direct Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 29, 2022 12:55 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (+19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $856.03M (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.