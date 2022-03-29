EHang trades 5% higher post Q4 results
Mar. 29, 2022 1:09 PM ETEHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- EHang (EH +5.0%) trades higher despite 33% Y/Y decline in Q4 revenues.
- Gross margin was 60.1%, representing a continued high gross margin level and a minor decrease of 1.7% points from Q3 2021, mainly due to the changes in revenue mix.
- Under the 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative, over 4,000 operational trial flights of the EH216 have been conducted in practical scenarios at 9 operation spots to date.
- Sales and deliveries of the EH216 AAVs were 4 units, compared with 8 units in Q3 2021.
- Adjusted operating loss was RMB83.8M compared with RMB48.9M Q/Q.
- Cash, equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments balances were RMB312.1M as of Dec. 31, 2021, compared with RMB357M as of Sept. 30, 2021.
- Outlook: The Co.’s annual revenue forecast for 2022 is expected to be in the range between RMB190-RMB210M, most of which is expected to be generated in the second half year on the condition that the Co. obtains the airworthiness certification of EH216-S AAV and launches its commercial operational services.
