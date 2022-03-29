U.S. Treasury auctions off $47B of 7-year notes for last coupon sale of Q1

Mar. 29, 2022 1:18 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Tuesday auctioned off $47B worth of 7-year notes at a high yield of 2.499%, marking the last nominal coupon sale until April 11.
  • The 7-year note is turning slightly higher following the auction, though still down nearly six basis points intraday, recently changing hands at 2.503%.
  • Bid-to-cover ratio (the subtotal amount tendered divided by what's been accepted) stood at 2.44.
  • Primary dealers took 10.52%; direct bidders grabbed 28.55% and indirect bidders (foreign entities) took the most at 60.93%.
  • On Monday, the U.S. Treasury sold $101B worth of 2-year and 5-year notes.
