U.S. Justice Dept. said to send companies warning letters on deal closings

The U.S. Dept. of Justice is said to have issued warning letters to companies that have transactions that have passed statutory review periods that warned them the deals could still be challenged if the companies close them.

The DOJ's antitrust division is said to have issued the warnings letters to some merging companies in relation to the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period expiration, following a similar tactic by the Federal Trade Commission, according to a MLex report.

The report comes after the FTC disclosed in early August that the agency started to send out standard form letters alerting companies that the FTC’s investigation remains open and reminding companies that the agency may subsequently determine that the deal was unlawful and that they would be closing their deals at their "own risk."

The DOJ confirmed to MLex that it has issued warning letters, though it declined to say how many letters had been sent and who had received them.

The news also comes as the Biden administration has been clamping down on deals and the FTC recently sued to block Lockheed's (LMT) purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) and the DOJ sued to stop UnitedHealth's (UNH) acquisition of Change Healthcare (CHNG).

Earlier this month, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) introduced legislation to block deals worth more than $5B or that lead to high market shares.