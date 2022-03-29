Indian streaming, telemedicine provider Lytus upsizes proposed US IPO deal

Lytus Technologies Holdings (LYT), a provider of streaming and telemedicine services in the US and India, has upsized the terms of its proposed US initial public offering to include warrants

Lytus said in a filing that it is now planning to offer 3.3M units, priced between $4.75 and $6.75. Each unit would consist of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at the public price. If priced at $5.75 per unit, the deal would generate net proceeds of $17M.

Underwriters will be granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 487K additional shares and/or options at the public price. If the option is exercised in full and priced at $5.75 per share, Lytus expects additional gross proceeds of $18.7M.

In a filing made in late February, Lytus said that it planned to offer 2.7M shares priced $6.30 to $6.90, with underwriters receiving an option to purchase up to 409K additional shares. The deal was expected to generate gross proceeds of nearly $21M, if priced at $6.60 per share and the option was exercised in full.

Lytus has been approved to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol LYT. Aegis Capital is serving as lead bookrunner for the deal.

Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, Lytus serves as a holding company for India-based Lytus Technologies Private Ltd., India-based CCD CATV Network Private Ltd., and US-based Global Health Services Inc., or GHSI. The company has around eight million active users in India.

The company’s businesses provide streaming, cable and telemedicine services in India. Lytus also offers telemedicine services in the US through its GHSI unit.

