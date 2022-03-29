FuboTV gains 9% with options action cited

Mar. 29, 2022 2:02 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

Man watches soccer match on television and bets on the game with betting app on phone

mikkelwilliam/E+ via Getty Images

  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is 9.3% higher, marking its best gain in two weeks, and hitting its highest point in a week.
  • The stock got a midday boost from CNBC's Halftime Report, where Pete Najarian named it among his final trades.
  • "We had some call buying in there, the stock's been absolutely beaten down," Najarian said. "And when I see a little bit of that elevation of the call buying, makes me start to think, you know what - scratching my head - I'm gonna jump on that."
  • Since hitting its 52-week high of $35.10 on Nov. 4, fuboTV stock has taken it in the shins, down 78% since.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.