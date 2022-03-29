FuboTV gains 9% with options action cited
Mar. 29, 2022 2:02 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is 9.3% higher, marking its best gain in two weeks, and hitting its highest point in a week.
- The stock got a midday boost from CNBC's Halftime Report, where Pete Najarian named it among his final trades.
- "We had some call buying in there, the stock's been absolutely beaten down," Najarian said. "And when I see a little bit of that elevation of the call buying, makes me start to think, you know what - scratching my head - I'm gonna jump on that."
- Since hitting its 52-week high of $35.10 on Nov. 4, fuboTV stock has taken it in the shins, down 78% since.