Workhorse Group (WKHS +8.6%) shot up on Tuesday amid a strong day for the automobile sector overall.

Automobile stocks broke higher with incremental progress in the Ukraine-Russia talks being reported. Russia is no longer asking that Ukraine be "denazified" and is prepared to let the nation join the EU if it remains militarily non-aligned. That includes ditching its NATO aspirations, refraining from developing nuclear weapons and hosting foreign military bases. A drop in oil price is also adding to the positive turn in sentiment in the auto sector.

Shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are now at the highest level of 2022 with the USPS decision last week to double its order of next-gen trucks to just over 10,000 still attracting investor attention.

USPS Louis Dejoy's recent update: "We will continue to look for opportunities to increase the electrification of our delivery fleet in a responsible manner, consistent with our operating strategy, the deployment of appropriate infrastructure, and our financial condition, which we expect to continue to improve as we pursue our plan."

See the earnings history for Workhorse Group.