Workhorse Group stock soars to highest level of 2022
Workhorse Group (WKHS +8.6%) shot up on Tuesday amid a strong day for the automobile sector overall.
Automobile stocks broke higher with incremental progress in the Ukraine-Russia talks being reported. Russia is no longer asking that Ukraine be "denazified" and is prepared to let the nation join the EU if it remains militarily non-aligned. That includes ditching its NATO aspirations, refraining from developing nuclear weapons and hosting foreign military bases. A drop in oil price is also adding to the positive turn in sentiment in the auto sector.
Shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are now at the highest level of 2022 with the USPS decision last week to double its order of next-gen trucks to just over 10,000 still attracting investor attention.
USPS Louis Dejoy's recent update: "We will continue to look for opportunities to increase the electrification of our delivery fleet in a responsible manner, consistent with our operating strategy, the deployment of appropriate infrastructure, and our financial condition, which we expect to continue to improve as we pursue our plan."