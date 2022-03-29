WidePoint stock slumps 9% post Q4 results
Mar. 29, 2022 2:06 PM ETWYYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- WidePoint (WYY -9.0%) stocks fall as Q4 revenue declined 14% Y/Y to $24.5M.
- Managed Services revenue increased by 25% to $11.1M, excluding the completed 2020 Census Project.
- Gross margin declined 70 bps to 16.3% and adjusted EBITDA was $0.54M compared to $1.3M Y/Y.
- The Co. purchased ~299,500 shares of common stock during 2021 at an average price of $4.14 as part of the previously announced share repurchase program.
- Awarded new contract to deliver Identity and Access Management credentials to a District of Columbia government branch.
- The Co. has also acquired IT Authorities, an award-winning provider of comprehensive information technology as a service.
- Outlook: The Co. expects to grow its managed services revenues 5-10% and will provide full guidance for 2022 during its Q1 2022 earnings call in May.
- "This upcoming year, as we ramp up multiple go-to-market strategies and invest in high ROI initiatives, we are primed to maximize WidePoint's potential." said WidePoint's CEO, Jin Kang.
