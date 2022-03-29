Shell (SHEL -1.4%) has filed its appeal against last year's Dutch court ruling that ordered it to cut its emissions faster and reduce its absolute emissions by 45% by 2030, Reuters reports.

Shell said at the time of the ruling that it would appeal, and in a LinkedIn post, Shell executive Marjan van Loon said the appeal was filed on March 22.

Summing up the company's case, CEO Ben van Beurden says the court's ruling "holds Shell responsible for reducing the emissions of its customers from the use of its products. We question how Shell can have a legal obligation to reduce carbon emissions we do not control from customers who are not under a similar legal obligation to reduce their emissions."

The vast majority of Shell's emissions are Scope 3 emissions from the use of its products by customers, such as when gasoline is used by a car or plane.

"Shell's vast array of LNG assets should prove particularly useful as Europe looks to reduce reliance on Russian gas exports," Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.