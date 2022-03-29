TD Synnex provides 2022 and medium-term outlook

  • TD Synnex (SNX +4.0%) provided 2022 financial guidance at its 2022 Investor Day, targets the below:
  • Adjusted net revenue growth of 6-8%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 2.5-2.7%; Adjusted ROIC of 11%; Total debt leverage of 2.5 times and net debt leverage of 1.6 times.
  • Medium-term, which is defined as the next three to four years, financial targets include: Revenue growth of 6-7% at a compounded annual growth rate; Revenues and non-GAAP operating margins from high-growth technologies to approximately double; Non-GAAP operating margin of ~3%; Adjusted ROIC of 300 basis points above the company’s weighted average cost of capital; Total shareholder returns of 15-20%; Free cash flow of nearly $1.5B; 2% dividend yield.
  • Contributor comments on the stock by contributor who writes: 'TD Synnex Is Better With Tech Data'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.