TD Synnex provides 2022 and medium-term outlook
Mar. 29, 2022 2:24 PM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- TD Synnex (SNX +4.0%) provided 2022 financial guidance at its 2022 Investor Day, targets the below:
- Adjusted net revenue growth of 6-8%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 2.5-2.7%; Adjusted ROIC of 11%; Total debt leverage of 2.5 times and net debt leverage of 1.6 times.
- Medium-term, which is defined as the next three to four years, financial targets include: Revenue growth of 6-7% at a compounded annual growth rate; Revenues and non-GAAP operating margins from high-growth technologies to approximately double; Non-GAAP operating margin of ~3%; Adjusted ROIC of 300 basis points above the company’s weighted average cost of capital; Total shareholder returns of 15-20%; Free cash flow of nearly $1.5B; 2% dividend yield.
