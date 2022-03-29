Meta sets up new Canada hub, pauses Dutch data center plans

  • Meta Platforms (FB +2.9%) has announced it's establishing a new engineering hub in Toronto alongside an effort to boost hiring across Canada.
  • The new Toronto hub is expected to create up to 2,500 new jobs over the next several years, mainly engineering-focused and "expected to span across building extended reality experiences and Meta technologies."
  • The company's also setting up the first Canadian engineering teams focused on WhatsApp, Messenger and Remote Presence, and adding to its Canadian Reality Labs and AI Research teams.
  • Meanwhile Meta is pausing its efforts to build a data center in Zeewolde in the Netherlands, citing "current circumstances," Bloomberg reports.
  • The large data center had faced increasing pushback from the local municipality. Meta says it strongly believes in being "good neighbors."
  • Earlier, Meta stock got a positive mention from Morgan Stanley, which is bullish on a 12-month span even if it expects some bumps for a quarter or two.
