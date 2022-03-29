GM aims to boost Hummer production amid strong demand

General Motors Company (GM +4.8%) stated at a media event on Tuesday that it has received more than 65,000 reservations for the all-electric GMC Hummer.

The reservations demand is higher than the automaker's initial expectations as is the 95% conversion rate of reservations into actual orders.

New orders will most likely not be fulfilled until 2024 due to the strong momentum and growing reservations list. GMC started advertising the Hummer EV pickup late in February, including commercials with NBA star Lebron James.

Looking ahead, the GMC Hummer plan is to increase production and fulfill the reservations as quickly as possible.

"Production’s actually slightly ahead of plan and we’re putting things in place now to actually expedite that as well, so we can deliver these reservations quicker than we originally thought," noted GMC Global VP Duncan Aldred on the Hummer plan.

The Hummer EV pickup is the first to include GM's next-generation battery cells and platform known as Ultium, which is a lynchpin of the automaker's broad electrification strategy.

