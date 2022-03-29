OpenSea hints at supporting Solana NFTs on its exchange
Mar. 29, 2022 2:49 PM ETSolana USD (SOL-USD)BTC-USD, ETH-USD, MATIC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea is teasing the April addition of Solana (SOL-USD) NFTs. The exact date was not mentioned.
- "The best kept secret in web3," according to a tweet Tuesday, which contained a vague video hinting at the Solana NFT release.
- Solana (SOL-USD) would become the third layer 1 and fourth blockchain network whose NFTs can trade on OpenSea, after Ethereum (ETH-USD), Polygon (MATIC-USD) and Klayton, CoinDesk noted. Keep in mind that layer 1 refers to a base network, such as bitcoin (BTC-USD), solely validating transactions.
- The move could prompt challenges for Magic Eden, a leading exchange for Solana NFTs, according to CoinDesk. Solana NFT sales at Magic Eden account for 90% of market share in the past week.
- In January, OpenSea bought DeFi wallet platform Dharma Labs.