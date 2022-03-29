Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC -0.4%) is one of the biggest winners in the Biden administration's $773B defense budget proposal and in the Air Force's five-year spending projection, potentially seeing a surge of as much as $59B in research and procurement spending for its two top defense programs, according to Bloomberg.

The Air Force estimates it will commit as much as $29B through FY 2027 for continued research, development and procurement for the B-21 Raider bomber; six of 100 planned initial bombers have been produced, and the first flight may occur this year, the Air Force says.

Bomber production dollars going to Northrop and its subcontractors including Rockwell Collins and Pratt & Whitney (RTX -0.9%) are projected to surge from $108M this year to $1.8B in FY 2023 and $5B in 2027.

The service also plans to spend at least $29.5B through 2029 on research and procurement for Northrop's new ICBM, known as the Ground Based-Strategic Deterrent.

Shares of U.S. defense contractors have been reaching record highs as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.