Clever Leaves rebounds on surging volume
Mar. 29, 2022 2:57 PM ET Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) By: Dulan Lokuwithana
- The shares of Boca Raton, Florida-based cannabis company, Clever Leaves (CLVR +53.4%), have recovered from a sharp loss to record the second biggest intraday gain on Tuesday on above-average volume.
- More than 106.7 million company shares have changed hands so far, over 30-fold higher than the 65-day average volume of ~3.3 million.
- Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) more than doubled in value last Friday as cannabis stocks jumped in reaction to an upcoming House vote on the federal legalization of cannabis.
- However, the shares lost more than half of their value on Monday as the lawmakers proposed amendments to the bill, dubbed as MORE act, ahead of a potential floor vote on Wednesday.
- Additionally, Clever Leaves (CLVR) came under pressure from Cowen. Maintaining the Outperform recommendation, the brokerage slashed its price target by as much as ~50% to $4 on Monday.