Live Nation gets four-year extension of NFL ticketing deal - report

Mar. 29, 2022 3:07 PM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Ticketmaster And Live Nation Merger Stirs Antitrust Scrutiny

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Live Nation Entertainment stock (LYV +1.2%) has climbed back into positive ground and is rising this afternoon alongside news that it's won an extension of its ticketing deal with the National Football League.
  • The NFL has granted a four-year extension of its league-wide ticket partnership with Ticketmaster, Sportico reports.
  • Live Nation is still facing regulatory pressure as a pair of senators have been pressing the Justice Dept. to investigate the company's compliance with the agreement that permitted it to merge with Ticketmaster in 2010.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.