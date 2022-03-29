Live Nation gets four-year extension of NFL ticketing deal - report
Mar. 29, 2022 3:07 PM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Live Nation Entertainment stock (LYV +1.2%) has climbed back into positive ground and is rising this afternoon alongside news that it's won an extension of its ticketing deal with the National Football League.
- The NFL has granted a four-year extension of its league-wide ticket partnership with Ticketmaster, Sportico reports.
- Live Nation is still facing regulatory pressure as a pair of senators have been pressing the Justice Dept. to investigate the company's compliance with the agreement that permitted it to merge with Ticketmaster in 2010.