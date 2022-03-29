The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it would delay its long-awaited Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, or JWCC, to December.

The comments, from the Pentagon's Chief Information Officer, were first reported by Reuters, and could impact companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (GOOG) and Oracle (ORCL).

These tech giants have long vied for the valuable contract, which could be worth as much as $10 billion over five years.

The contract had initially been expected to be awarded next month.

In April 2021, a judge declined to toss Amazon's objections to Microsoft winning the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, contract, after Amazon claimed in court filings former President Donald Trump "screwed" it out of the contract.

In October 2019, the lucrative contract was awarded to Microsoft, just months after it was reported that Trump asked former Defense Secretary Mark Esper to put the contract on hold on reports that it favored Amazon.

In July 2021, the deal between Microsoft (MSFT) and the Pentagon was put on hold as the JEDI contract was canceled and would be replaced with the JWCC.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Google (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) were facing additional scrutiny after the Department of Justice supported an antitrust bill that would prevent tech giants from favoring their own services.