Investors are relieved by the choice of a business-friendly oil consultant to lead Petrobras (PBR +2%), after Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro dumped Joaquim Silva e Luna less than three weeks after raising prices for diesel and gasoline.

Oil industry veteran Adriano Pires has defended Petrobras' ability to set its own prices in recent op-eds, instead favoring a stabilization fund that would allow the government to help subsidize fuel costs to ease shocks to consumers, without Petrobras paying for it.

"The nomination tends to be well received and alleviates part of the recent underperformance of Petrobras shares that we believe was due to the potential government interference in the pricing policy," Banco Safra oil analyst Conrado Vegner said, according to Bloomberg.

The CEO switch is unlikely to lead to significant changes in Petrobras' fuel pricing policy, Credit Suisse analysts said.

Changes in Petrobras' top management always raise investor concern about the company's policies, so Luna's removal should lead to some volatility, but "among the various candidates to replace him, we believe that Mr. Pires is a good choice," Bradesco BBI said.

Petrobras still has the "potential to offer a massive double-digit yield during 2022," Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.