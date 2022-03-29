Jefferies predicts that the massive boom in weddings this year will be a significant opportunity for Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT +4.5%) to attract new customers to its platform.

Close to 2.6 million weddings are expected this year, which would mark the highest level since 1984. Women are expected to attend an average of 3.8 weddings in 2022. Supply constraints and high prices are anticipated to turn some consumers toward Rent the Runway (RENT) .

Jefferies has a Buy rating on Rent the Runway (RENT) and price target of $13.

Other retailers that could benefit from the surge in weddings include Kohl's (KSS +1.9%), Macy’s (M +4.2%) and Nordstrom (JWN +4.7%). ThredUp (TDUP +15.3%) and Farfetch (FTCH +10.8%) are other resale stocks tipped by Jefferies to have a big year.