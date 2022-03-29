Newegg Commerce (NEGG -7.4%) fell sharply on Tuesday as part of a broad sell-off in the so-called meme stock sector. Social media mentions of Newegg have spiked over the last few days.

The swing lower in Newegg coincided with GameStop and AMC Entertainment trading down. Both stocks had seen sharp rallies in recent days, with AMC up more than 50% over the past month, while GameStop has climbed more than 40% in the same time frame.

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) spiked on Monday to its highest level since the middle part of January.

The 52-week trading range for Newegg is $4.14 to $79.07.