Why did Robinhood stock surge today? Eyes 24/7 trading
Mar. 29, 2022 4:03 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)AMC, GMEBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) jumped as much as 29% Tuesday as the company increased extended trading by four hours in an effort to enable 24/7 investing.
- The stock reached its highest since mid-January, supported by robust trading volume. HOOD shares are off nearly 14% YTD, but elevated by 32% M/M.
- The move comes as meme stocks like GameStop (GME) -5.1% and AMC Entertainment (AMC) +0.3% seem to be in comeback mode over the past couple of weeks, though taking a breather on Tuesday.
- In mid-March, Robinhood shares climbed 15% after a report that a stock-lending option is nearing.