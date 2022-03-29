Why did Robinhood stock surge today? Eyes 24/7 trading

Mar. 29, 2022 4:03 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)AMC, GMEBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Trading Platform Robinhood Fined 65 Million By Securities And Exchange Commission

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Shares of Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) jumped as much as 29% Tuesday as the company increased extended trading by four hours in an effort to enable 24/7 investing.
  • The stock reached its highest since mid-January, supported by robust trading volume. HOOD shares are off nearly 14% YTD, but elevated by 32% M/M.
  • The move comes as meme stocks like GameStop (GME) -5.1% and AMC Entertainment (AMC) +0.3% seem to be in comeback mode over the past couple of weeks, though taking a breather on Tuesday.
  • In mid-March, Robinhood shares climbed 15% after a report that a stock-lending option is nearing.
