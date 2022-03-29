Lululemon Non-GAAP EPS of $3.37 beats by $0.10, revenue of $2.13B in-line
Mar. 29, 2022 4:06 PM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lululemon press release (NASDAQ:LULU): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.37 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $2.13B (+23.1% Y/Y) in-line.
- Comparable sales increased 22%.
- Gross profit increased 22% to $1.2 billion, and gross margin decreased 50 basis points to 58.1%.
- Operating margin increased 120 basis points to 27.7%. Adjusted operating margin increased 90 basis points to 27.8%.
- The Company opened 22 net new company-operated stores during the quarter, ending with 574 stores.
- Shares +6.11%.
- Outlook: For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, we expect net revenue to be in the range of $1.525 billion to $1.550 billion, representing growth of 24% to 26%. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $1.38 to $1.43 for the quarter.
- For fiscal 2022, we expect net revenue to be in the range of $7.490 billion to $7.615 billion, representing growth of 20% to 22%. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $9.15 to $9.35 for the year.