The US Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly plans to unveil new SPAC regulations aimed in part at discouraging the dissemination of inaccurate growth forecasts about potential mergers.

In particular, the new rules will emphasize that investors have the right to sue blank-check companies if they issue exaggerated projections or bullish statements about the companies they plan to take public, according to a Bloomberg report.

Bloomberg said that the new rules will bring SPACs more in alignment with regulations governing initial public offerings. It added that regulators have been concerned about inconsistencies in SPAC disclosures and how fees are disclosed to investors.

