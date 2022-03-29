SEC to unveil rules aimed at curbing exaggerated SPAC merger claims

Mar. 29, 2022 4:09 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor2 Comments

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on a torn dollar bill

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

The US Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly plans to unveil new SPAC regulations aimed in part at discouraging the dissemination of inaccurate growth forecasts about potential mergers.

In particular, the new rules will emphasize that investors have the right to sue blank-check companies if they issue exaggerated projections or bullish statements about the companies they plan to take public, according to a Bloomberg report.

Bloomberg said that the new rules will bring SPACs more in alignment with regulations governing initial public offerings. It added that regulators have been concerned about inconsistencies in SPAC disclosures and how fees are disclosed to investors.

For more SPAC news, check out SA's SPAC News page.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.