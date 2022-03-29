Largest junk bond ETF HYG experiences mass investor exodus

The iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG), the world’s largest junk bond exchange traded fund, has experienced a mass exodus of investors over the past week and a half. According to Bloomberg data, the fund has seen $3B of investor capital outflows over a seven-day period.

Looking longer-term, the ETF has lost $5.78B in retractions in 2022. HYG now holds $14.4B assets under management and finds itself -4.7% year-to-date.

The combination of a rising-rate environment, a period of high inflation and a hazy near-term economic future has lowered the appeal to high-yield bonds.

Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International told Bloomberg “It’s a double whammy -- rates repricing higher, equities likely to reprice lower, meaning high-yield companies mechanically have higher leverage and a more expensive refinancing rate.”

Chatwell added: “That’s not to mention the general softness in earnings that looks likely from the stagflation.”

HYG is not the only junk bond ETF that has struggled in 2022. Three other funds and their year-to-date price action are as follows:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) -4.9%, VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) -7.3%, and Deutsche X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) -4.8%.

See below how all four funds fared against each other from a larger one-year performance chart: