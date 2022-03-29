3D Systems, Dussur partner to expand additive manufacturing in Saudi Arabia

  • 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments (Dussur) signed a deal to expand the use of additive manufacturing within Saudi Arabia and surrounding geographies, including the Middle East and North Africa.
  • The purpose of the new joint venture is to enable the development of Saudi Arabia's domestic additive manufacturing production capabilities.
  • The JV will set up a Center for Innovation and Additive Manufacturing, which will initially focus on energy, with planned expansions into other industrial sectors as well as healthcare solutions.
  • The new facility is expected to open in late 2022 and is meant to include plastic and metal 3D printing technologies as well as DDD application engineers.
  • "Our partnership will accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing in the region, enabling diversification of the Saudi Arabian economy," said DDD CEO Jeffery Graves.
