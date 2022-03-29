Kirby Corp. (NYSE:KEX +2.3%) powers to within pennies of a 52-week high after signing an agreement to provide barge transportation services for offshore wind towers and turbines to Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY), which was selected by a joint venture between Equinor (EQNR) and BP as the installation contractor for the Empire Offshore Wind project off the coast of New York.

Kirby says it will provide the feeder barges and tugboats which will transport the wind towers and turbines from the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal to a specialized Maersk wind turbine installation vessel.

Kirby plans to spend $80M-$100M for two new American Bureau of Shipping classed feeder barge and diesel-electric hybrid tugboat units, each with the capacity to transport next-generation turbines of 15 MW and higher as turbine technology advances.

Kirby and Maersk expect wind turbine installations and the associated feeder barge services to begin in late 2025 or early 2026, upon construction of Maersk's new wind turbine installation vessel.

The inland barge market finally looks ready to inflect higher after limping along for years, BTIG analysts said earlier this year in upgrading Kirby shares to Buy.