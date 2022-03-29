Chewy Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.03, revenue of $2.39B misses by $30M
Mar. 29, 2022
- Chewy press release (NYSE:CHWY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $2.39B (+17.2% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Shares -14.71%.
- Gross margin of 25.4 percent declined 170 basis points year over year.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of (1.2) percent declined 420 basis points year over year.
- Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Guidance: Net Sales $2.40 billion - $2.43 billion 12% to 14% year-over-year growth.
- Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance: Net Sales $10.2 billion - $10.4 billion 15% to 17% year-over-year growth, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Breakeven to 1%.