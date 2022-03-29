RH Non-GAAP EPS of $5.66 beats by $0.07, revenue of $902.74M misses by $28.76M

Mar. 29, 2022 4:14 PM ETRHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA14 Comments
  • RH press release (RH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.66 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $902.74M (+11.1% Y/Y) misses by $28.76M.
  • Shares +2.7%.
  • Outlook Q1 2022: First quarter net revenue growth in the range of 7% to 8%, versus 78% last year, with adjusted operating margin in the range of 23.0% to 23.5%, versus 22.6% a year ago.
  • Fiscal 2022 net revenue growth in the range of 5% to 7%, versus 32% last year, with adjusted operating margin in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%, versus 25.6% in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.