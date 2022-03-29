RH Non-GAAP EPS of $5.66 beats by $0.07, revenue of $902.74M misses by $28.76M
Mar. 29, 2022 4:14 PM ETRHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA14 Comments
- RH press release (RH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.66 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $902.74M (+11.1% Y/Y) misses by $28.76M.
- Shares +2.7%.
- Outlook Q1 2022: First quarter net revenue growth in the range of 7% to 8%, versus 78% last year, with adjusted operating margin in the range of 23.0% to 23.5%, versus 22.6% a year ago.
- Fiscal 2022 net revenue growth in the range of 5% to 7%, versus 32% last year, with adjusted operating margin in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%, versus 25.6% in 2021.