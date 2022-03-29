UDR launches offering of 7M common shares
Mar. 29, 2022 4:15 PM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- UDR (NYSE:UDR) has launched an underwritten public offering of 7M shares of its common stock in connection with its forward sale agreements with Morgan Stanley and Citigroup or their affiliates.
- The forward purchasers or their affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters 7M common shares that will be issued in the offering.
- Upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreements, UDR plans to deliver 7M common shares to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price.
- The company will initially not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the forward purchasers or their affiliates.
- Net proceeds, if any, will be used for identified and prospective land and operating asset acquisitions, Developer Capital Program investments, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- UDR shares -2.65% AH