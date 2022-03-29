iRhythm Technologies amends existing credit facility
Mar. 29, 2022 4:15 PM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) amended its existing debt facility with Silicon Valley Bank.
- The deal improves on the pricing and terms of IRTC's existing credit facility.
- The amended credit facility is non-dilutive and consists of a term loan of up to $75M and a revolving credit facility of up to $25M.
- At closing, 35M of the new term loan was drawn to pay in full the ~$18.5M outstanding on the term loan under the existing credit facility and to fund working capital.
- The remaining $40 M of the new term loan will remain available for IRTC to draw through Dec. 31, 2023.
- The amended credit facility will mature on Mar. 1, 2027.