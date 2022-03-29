Alector names new medical chief
Mar. 29, 2022 4:17 PM ETAlector, Inc. (ALEC)PASG, PBIOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC), a clinical stage-biotech focused on neurodegenerative diseases, announced the appointment of Gary Romano as its Chief Medical Officer on Tuesday.
- Dr. Romano will report to Sara Kenkare-Mitra, the company’s Head of R&D, and his appointment takes effect on May 23, 2022, Alector (ALEC) said.
- A veteran in neurodegenerative research, Dr. Romano previously served as the Chief Medical Officer of Passage Bio (PASG) until May 2021.
- The appointment follows the departure of interim CMO, Sam Jackson, who is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity.
- “Sam is pursuing a new opportunity outside of Alector though he will continue to consult with Alector,” Dr. Kenkare-Mitra noted.
- Dr. Romano “is a board-certified neurologist, neurodegeneration expert, and recognized clinical leader in the industry with a demonstrated track record in progressing the development of therapeutics for multiple neuroscience indications,” she added.
- Alector (ALEC) shares slipped in September after the company announced the departure of its chief operating officer and chief medical officer.