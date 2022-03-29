Alector names new medical chief

Mar. 29, 2022

  • Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC), a clinical stage-biotech focused on neurodegenerative diseases, announced the appointment of Gary Romano as its Chief Medical Officer on Tuesday.
  • Dr. Romano will report to Sara Kenkare-Mitra, the company’s Head of R&D, and his appointment takes effect on May 23, 2022, Alector (ALEC) said.
  • A veteran in neurodegenerative research, Dr. Romano previously served as the Chief Medical Officer of Passage Bio (PASG) until May 2021.
  • The appointment follows the departure of interim CMO, Sam Jackson, who is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity.
  • “Sam is pursuing a new opportunity outside of Alector though he will continue to consult with Alector,” Dr. Kenkare-Mitra noted.
  • Dr. Romano “is a board-certified neurologist, neurodegeneration expert, and recognized clinical leader in the industry with a demonstrated track record in progressing the development of therapeutics for multiple neuroscience indications,” she added.
  • Alector (ALEC) shares slipped in September after the company announced the departure of its chief operating officer and chief medical officer.
