  • PVH press release (NYSE:PVH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.84 beats by $0.84.
  • Revenue of $2.43B (+16.3% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Shares +1%.
  • 2022 Guidance: Revenue in 2022 is projected to increase 2% to 3% (increase 6% to 7% on a constant currency basis) as compared to 2021, which reflects (i) a 2% reduction resulting from the Heritage Brands transaction and the exit from the Heritage Brands Retail business and (ii) a 2% reduction resulting from the company’s decision to temporarily close its stores and pause commercial activities in Russia and Belarus, as well as a reduction in wholesale shipments to Ukraine as a result of the war.
  • Operating margin to be approximately 10%.
  • EPS to be ~$9 vs. Non-GAAP EPS consensus of $9.82
