RH plans to implement 3-for-1 stock split
Mar. 29, 2022 4:21 PM ETRH (RH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Home furnishing retailer RH (NYSE:RH) has slipped -10.65% after-hours on plans to implement a 3-for-1 stock split with respect to its common stock.
- The stock split is expected to be executed in the spring.
- RH believes that a stock split is appropriate in view of the substantial appreciation that has occurred in the share price since the 2012 IPO. It expects a number of benefits, including the recruitment and retention of talent, as a result.
- In other news, the retailer reported its Q4 results today