RH plans to implement 3-for-1 stock split

RH, Restoration Hardware Celebrates the Unveiling of RH Nashville, The Gallery at Green Hills

  • Home furnishing retailer RH (NYSE:RH) has slipped -10.65% after-hours on plans to implement a 3-for-1 stock split with respect to its common stock.
  • The stock split is expected to be executed in the spring.
  • RH believes that a stock split is appropriate in view of the substantial appreciation that has occurred in the share price since the 2012 IPO. It expects a number of benefits, including the recruitment and retention of talent, as a result.
  In other news, the retailer reported its Q4 results today
 
