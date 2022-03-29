Chewy tumbles after elevated costs contribute to earnings miss

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) slides after missing revenue, EPS and EBITDA estimates with its Q4 earnings report.

Total sales were up 17% and the company saw net sales per active customer rise to an all-time high at $430.

Gross margin fell l70 basis points from a year ago to 25.4% of sales. Cost inflation and elevated inbound freight costs factored in.

The biggest pullout from the report may be that revenue did not keep off with rising costs as adjusted EBITDA flipped to negative from a year ago.

CEO update: "Our ability to deliver 24 percent net sales growth in 2021, on top of the outsized growth we delivered last year, reflects the durability of our business and the Pet category beyond the near-term benefits of the pandemic, and is a strong testament to Chewy’s ability to execute in the face of rapidly evolving macro conditions... As we look to 2022 and beyond, our innovation pipeline remains robust, our strategy remains intact, and we remain optimistic about the growth opportunity ahead of us."

Shares of Chewy (CHWY) fell back 14.20% in after-hours trading to $43.76. vs. the 52-week trading range of $35.59 to $97.64.

Chewy (CHWY) has now missed EPS estimates in six of the last quarters.