Goldman Sachs Asset Management to buy robo-advisor NextCapital
Mar. 29, 2022 4:29 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In an effort to accelerate the expansion of its corporate retirement services, Goldman Sachs' (NYSE:GS) asset management arm has agreed to acquire NextCapital, a Chicago-based fintech firm that specializes in workplace pensions.
- The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, according to a release Tuesday. Terms were not yet disclosed.
- Upon closing of the deal, NextCapital’s platform is expected to become part of the Multi-Asset Solutions business of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. GSAM has total defined benefit and defined contribution assets under supervision of approximately $350B, the release read.
- “This acquisition furthers our strategic objective of building compelling client solutions in asset management and accelerating our investment in technology to serve the growing defined contribution market,” said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs.
- In February, Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold Financeit to Wafra Capital.