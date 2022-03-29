Lululemon Athletica announces $1B stock buyback plan

Mar. 29, 2022 4:36 PM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has announced a new stock repurchase authorization to buyback up to $1B of its common shares.
  • The athletic apparel retailer repurchased 2.2M shares of its own common stock in 2021 for a total cost of $812.6M.
  • As at Jan. 30, 2022, the company had $187.5M of authorization remaining on its stock repurchase program. During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company completed the remaining stock repurchases under this program.
  • LULU shares are trading 6.93% higher after the retailer reported its FQ4 results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.