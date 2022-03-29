Lululemon Athletica announces $1B stock buyback plan
Mar. 29, 2022 4:36 PM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has announced a new stock repurchase authorization to buyback up to $1B of its common shares.
- The athletic apparel retailer repurchased 2.2M shares of its own common stock in 2021 for a total cost of $812.6M.
- As at Jan. 30, 2022, the company had $187.5M of authorization remaining on its stock repurchase program. During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company completed the remaining stock repurchases under this program.
- LULU shares are trading 6.93% higher after the retailer reported its FQ4 results.