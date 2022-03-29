API oil inventories in-line with DOE expectations for Wednesday
Mar. 29, 2022 4:36 PM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor8 Comments
- The American Petroleum Institute "API" reported crude inventories fell 3.0mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.0mb on the week.
- Crude inventories at Cushing fell 1.1mb on the week, according to the API.
- API reported gasoline inventories fell 1.4mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.7mb on the week.
- API reported diesel inventories fell 0.2mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.6mb on the week.
- In total, API showed a draw of 4.6mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a 4.3mb draw.
- The API figures are broadly in-line with DOE expectations (USO) (XLE)