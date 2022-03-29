Bally's Gamesys partners to deploy Gaming Arts' library into online casinos market
- Bally's (NYSE:BALY) Gamesys has signed a five-year exclusive content agreement with Gaming Arts, a end-to-end technology provider of electronic gaming machines.
- Under the deal, the companies have agreed to deliver titles from Gaming Arts' library of casino slot games to all online real money gaming markets, in which Gamesys operates around the world.
- "Bally is delighted to partner with Gaming Arts and to have exclusive access to their popular and proven game portfolio for use in online gaming. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Gaming Arts across multiple channels," commented Nick Wright, SVP Business Development, Interactive at Bally Corporation.
