Rent-A-Center reaffirms Q1, full-year 2022 guidance
Mar. 29, 2022 4:45 PM ETRent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) has reaffirmed its guidance for Q1 and FY22.
- Q122 revenues are expected in the range of $1.125B - $1.155B vs. consensus of $1.11B; Non-GAAP diluted EPS is seen at $0.65 - $0.80 vs. $0.81 consensus; and adj. EBITDA is expected between $85M - $100M.
- FY22 revenues are expected in the range of $4.450B - $4.600B vs. consensus of $4.51B; Non-GAAP diluted EPS is seen at $4.50 - $5.00 vs. $4.69 consensus; and adj. EBITDA is expected between $515 - $565M.